“Stuck between a rock and a hard place” – Carlos Corberan facing potential Karlan Grant decision at West Brom: The verdict

Karlan Grant has not scored since West Brom’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in August.

A total of 10 Championship appearances without a goal have called into question if Carlos Corberan should consider dropping the 25-year old.

Here we ask our FLW writers whether the new Baggies boss should move the forward to the bench amid a goal drought…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

West Brom find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place in terms of the striking position at the moment.

It’s clear they’re not getting enough from Karlan Grant, but the alternatives do not exactly inspire confidence either.

Daryl Dike cannot come in due to a long term injury, Kenneth Zohore is yet to feature for the club this season and Brandon Thomas Asante has only recently made the step up from League Two to Championship level.

Indeed, the Baggies may be best sticking with Grant for now and just hope that he can find some fruitful form.

If not, perhaps the club would be best bringing in a new face up top come the January transfer window.

Marcus Ally

You have got to look at who the alternatives are to Grant as a number nine at the moment, and it is hard to justify that Brandon Thomas-Asante is an upgrade.

Kenneth Zohore would be a better option as a lone striker, but the Dane has been frozen out of the first team picture at The Hawthorns for some time, so while that remains the case, and Daryl Dike is still unavailable, they will probably have to persevere with Grant.

The versatile forward has shown his class in the Championship for many years now and the Baggies should probably put some faith in that record over changing things up at QPR, fielding an unchanged side could be good for the morale of the group.

When Dike returns it is a different conversation altogether.

Declan Harte

Grant has made six starts in this 10-game period without a goal, playing a total 548 minutes.

That puts Corberan in a difficult position, because West Brom’s alternative options aren’t exactly inspiring.

With Daryl Dike injured for the foreseeable future, the Spaniard is left with either Kenneth Zohore or Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Zohore has yet to feature this season, but perhaps could be worth bringing back into the fold in a bid to increase competition for places.

Meanwhile, Thomas-Asante has made the jump from League Two to the Championship this season, so is not a guaranteed solution to the problem.

Perhaps giving Grant a game on the bench in place of another option may be what he needs to light a fire under him.

But it is a difficult decision for Corberan and would be a huge call having only been at the club for a couple of weeks.