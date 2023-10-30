Highlights Stuart Webber will stay at Norwich City to support Ben Knapper before he leaves, as things stand, despite rumors of his imminent departure.

Webber and Knapper will work together for a handover period before the former leaves the club.

Webber's experience as sporting director could be valuable to Knapper.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber will remain at the club to support Ben Knapper before his exit despite a report stating he may be on his way out in the next couple of weeks, according to the Pink Un.

Webber handed his notice in back in March - and can remain at Carrow Road until next March if he wants before making his exit.

He is still at the club as their sporting director at this point, with Arsenal figure Knapper not joining the club until the latter stages of next month.

Naturally, many people will expect Webber to depart once Knapper arrives, but the Pink Un believes the two will work together for a short while for a handover period before Webber leaves.

This report hasn't ruled out the possibility of Webber leaving earlier than planned - but it's believed that the 39-year-old is still scheduled to stay put for this handover period - with no change to that plan being made at this stage.

Webber, despite being criticised by some Norwich supporters during his time at Carrow Road, could be a major help to Knapper considering the experience he has under his belt.

What claim has been made on Stuart Webber's Norwich City future?

During the weekend, it was claimed by The Sun that he was potentially set to leave the Canaries earlier than planned - potentially in the next fortnight.

This was good news for Leeds United and Rangers, both of whom are keen to lure him to Elland Road and Ibrox.

It's unclear what Webber's preference would be, but he has worked with Leeds boss Daniel Farke before from their time together at Carrow Road, and enjoyed a reasonably successful time together in Norfolk.

That could persuade him to make the switch to the Canaries' Championship rivals, but the Pink Un have suggested that he currently isn't scheduled to leave in the very short term, which is a blow to both sides who are looking to sign him up.

Ahead of the January transfer window, both teams may have been keen to have him in place, but he isn't certain to depart Carrow Road before then.

How long should Stuart Webber stay at Norwich City for?

Webber should be remaining at the club for now and helping Knapper to adjust to his role when he arrives.

If he fails to do that, it could take longer for Knapper to adapt and become an asset in his role, which isn't a good outcome for the Canaries ahead of the winter window.

To be fair, Norwich were pretty active during the summer which should limit the amount they need to do when January comes around.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

But a sporting director role is more than just transfers - and with the experience he has - Webber could be an asset to Knapper for now.

However, the 39-year-old shouldn't stay longer than necessary, because both he and the club probably need a fresh start at this point.