Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of Ed Wootten as the club’s new goalkeeping coach, he joins from Norwich City.

Leeds were keen to appoint the 39-year-old as their new goalkeeping coach following Daniel Farke’s arrival as manager.

The pair worked together for four years at Carrow Road, with Farke the head coach for the Canaries from 2017-2021.

Wootten departs Norwich after eight years with the club, having been at Carrow Road since 2015, having initially started out in the academy set-up but eventually appointed into a first-team role in the summer of 2017, where he was part of the backroom set-up that gained two promotions with Farke.

Former Huddersfield Town head of goalkeeping Paul Clements will step in for Wootten at Norwich, as per The Athletic.

Farke brought three other members of staff with him to Leeds: Eddie Riemer, Christopher John, and Chris Domogalla. All of them have worked with him in previous jobs, including two second tier title wins with Norwich and a mid-table Bundesliga finish with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Leeds had been in need of a new goalkeeping coach as Marcos Abad left his post at Elland Road after six years in the role. He was part of changes instigated by Farke’s appointment as first-team manager.

Abad had been goalkeeping coach since 2017, brought in as a recommendation of former director of football Victor Orta.

Leeds' statement regarding Abad's replacement read as follows: "Leeds United are pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Wootten as first team goalkeeper coach, joining Daniel Farke’s staff immediately."

What has Stuart Webber said?

Speaking via Norwich City's official website, Sporting director Stuart Webber has credited Wootten's work for the Canaries in developing their goalkeepers during his tenure in the coaching role.

Webber said: "Ed has played a key part in the success of the club in recent years and has worked incredibly well with the likes of Tim Krul, Angus Gunn and Michael McGovern.

"Since Ed stepped up from the academy in 2017, he has taken the whole club goalkeeping programme to a new level and has been a key cultural architect for us."

Webber was full of praise for the coach, and admitted that he would be more than welcome back at Norwich in the future. He added: "Ed will always be welcome back at the Lotus Training Centre and we all wish him well for the future."

Wootten has joined up with Leeds with "immediate effect" and is likely to take part in their pre-season plans imminently.

Is Wootten a good replacement for Abad at Leeds?

Abad was heavily criticised by Leeds fans at the back end of last season for the dip in form of Illan Meslier, although he oversaw Meslier's initial rise into becoming a first-team regular at Elland Road, too.

Leeds' issues in the goalkeeping department are well documented, and it is hoped that Wootten will stabilise the squad in that particular department.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has revealed that Leeds could be in for more reunions from Norwich, including Angus Gunn being a potential target in the goalkeeping department, alongside Freddie Woodman of Preston North End and Karl Darlow at Newcastle United.

The Whites will likely sign a new number-one, and will want some more consistency, which Wootten brought to Norwich.