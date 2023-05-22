Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber has revealed that he congratulated his side's players and staff following the end of the campaign for creating high expectations at the club, making this admission to Pink Un.

Norwich City falling short of expectations

The Canaries fell well short of these expectations during the 2022/23 campaign, spending a chunk of the season in the top six but failing to show why they were plying their trade in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

With the Norfolk outfit not making the drastic changes that Burnley did, they were perhaps one of the favourites to go on and secure the title, but they didn't even make the play-offs in the end with David Wagner unable to keep them in the top six.

They will be desperate to have a much more successful season next term under a manager who already knows what it takes to get out of this division, with Huddersfield Town winning the play-offs back in 2017 under Wagner's stewardship.

But with the club finishing in 13th place, that just emphasises the amount of work that needs to be done in their quest to get themselves back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Stuart Webber's admission

Webber has admitted that the 2022/23 campaign simply wasn't good enough - but he had a positive message for the Canaries' players and staff before they went off for their summer holidays.

He told Pink Un: "I said this to the players and staff before they left last week, I congratulated them on this, that we've created huge expectations.

"This club has won seven trophies in the top two divisions in its history. Two of them have come in the last five years.

"So I said, ‘Congratulations, we've created a level of expectation that having a season we've just had is deemed as a disaster’. Before a season like this was not deemed as a disaster."

Are congratulations in order at Norwich City?

You can understand where Webber is coming from because some of the staff and players that have spent a long time at the club have been responsible for setting high standards.

However, the Canaries can't afford to look back now because there's so much that needs to be done in the future if they want to give themselves the best chance of getting back to the top flight.

Burnley and Sheffield United may have left the division - but Southampton will be coming down and they could be joined by the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City - all of whom could be formidable outfits during the 2023/24 campaign.

Middlesbrough could also be up there under Michael Carrick and whoever loses the play-off final will also have a shout of being in the top six, so the Canaries will need to recruit well if they want to give themselves a real chance of securing promotion next season.

Wagner will also need to play a big part, with the success of his coaching methods likely to determine how high Norwich finish.