Stuart Webber drops Norwich City transfer hint

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has hinted that the Canaries will continue to look at South America as a potential area of recruitment in the coming years.

The Norfolk outfit somewhat uncharacteristically – for when they are a Championship side anyhow – splashed the cash earlier this year when bringing Sao Paulo midfielder Gabriel Sara to Carrow Road for a fee believed to be £9.4 million.

Despite work permit rules being stricter than ever nowadays since recent reforms to the system, the criteria is more relaxed for individuals playing in certain continents – South America included.

That is why Sara was eligible for a work permit to sign a long-term deal and ply his trade for Norwich, and it could be a route that the club pursue more often.

In the club’s annual report which was published on Monday, Webber – who has been in talks with Premier League giants Chelsea for their sporting director vacancy recently – announced that a partnership had been struck with a top-flight Brazilian club, and with a view to bringing in more talents like Sara, the club will be spending more time in South America to pursue talents.

“As part of our ever-evolving player recruitment strategy, we signed a three-year partnership with Brazilian top-flight club, Coritiba FC,” Webber stated in the report, per the Eastern Daily Press. “This relationship has been developed over several months, and will not only provide us with the opportunity to gain a greater knowledge of Brazilian football and its players, but also for other South American countries too. “Brexit rule changes have made it easier to recruit from some of these areas and to supplement this we have now hired two full-time scouts in South America.” The Verdict With their parachute payments, Norwich can afford to position scouts all over the globe in a bid to find talents other Championship clubs cannot get their hands on. And with work permit rules being a bit more relaxed for South American players, it gives Norwich the chance to bring in some gems for potentially cheap and then develop them. It’s not only Sara that has arrived recently but also Marcelino Nunez, who has adapted to life in England very quickly indeed, and if Norwich can find more talents like that then they will be well-placed to win promotion back to the Premier League. It won’t just be first-team players that Norwich will be looking out for though – youngsters will no doubt be eyed up on the cheap who the club can try to develop in their own facilities, with the link-up with Coritiba being potentially one that can prove fruitful.