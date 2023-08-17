Highlights Norwich City sporting director, Stuart Webber, has paid tribute to Tim Krul after his move to Luton was confirmed.

The goalkeeper won two Championship promotion in five seasons at Carrow Road.

Norwich have moved quickly to find a replacement for Krul, with the signing of George Long on a two-year deal.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber says the club intent to invite Tim Krul to one of their home games at Carrow Road this season, to say a proper farewell to the fans.

That's after the goalkeeper's departure from the Canaries to join newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town on a permanent deal, was confirmed on Thursday morning.

How did Krul do for Norwich in his time at Carrow Road?

Krul joined Norwich from Brighton in the summer of 2018, having spent the previous campaign with the Seagulls, where he had made just five appearances, all in the cup competitions.

At Norwich however, the Dutchman quickly went on to establish himself as first choice between the posts, a role he would retain for the next four years.

During that time, Krul would twice win the Championship title with Norwich, and was named the club's Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season, with his form also earning him a recall to the Dutch national side.

But after dropping down the pecking order last season, Krul has now headed for pastures new, with it being annouced that he has now joined Luton.

In total, Krul made 169 appearances in all competitions during his time as a Norwich player.

What has Webber had to say about Krul?

With Krul having now moved on, it seems the goalkeeper is held in high regard by Webber, with the chance for a full farewell at a future Norwich home game already in the works.

Speaking about Krul to the club's official website following confirmation of his exit, the Norwich director said: “Tim has been an outstanding servant for Norwich City. He has been a top class goalkeeper and leader during his time with the club.

“He has played a key role in developing the right culture at our club, and was instrumental in our two Championship title-winning seasons, with his form recognised in him winning the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy as our Player of the Season for 2019/20.

“To see him rebuild his career, which resulted in a recall to the Dutch national team, was also a special moment for Tim, his family and the club.

“We of course wish Tim well in the future. We all look forward to welcoming him back for an upcoming home game at Carrow Road, so that our supporters can show their appreciation for all that he has done for the club.”

What challenges await Krul at Luton

Having completed his move to Kenilworth Road, Krul will now be hoping to help keep Luton up, in their first ever season in the Premier League.

The Hatters began life in the top-flight with a 4-1 defeat away at Brighton on Saturday afternoon. On a personal note, Krul looks set to battle Thomas Kaminski - who also joined Luton this summer, moving from another Championship side in Blackburn - for the number one spot between the posts.

Norwich move quickly to replace Krul

Having seen the Krul depart, Norwich have wasted little time in bringing in a replacement for the Dutchman.

The Canaries have already announced the signing of George Long on a free transfer from Millwall, with the goalkeeper signing a two-year deal that keeps him at Carrow Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

It now looks as though the 29-year-old will compete with Angus Gunn to be number one in David Wagner's side this season.