Stuart O’Keefe delivers simple Gillingham demand ahead of Brentford clash

Gillingham midfielder Stuart O’Keefe believes his side need to enjoy their Carabao Cup game against Premier League side Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gills make the trip to London after a disappointing result in the FA Cup first round on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with National League North side AFC Fylde at Mill Farm. Mikael Mandron’s opener in first half injury time had the visitors on course for progression to the second round, but Tom Walker’s 83rd minute equaliser meant the Coasters forced a replay at Priestfield next week.

It is not just the FA Cup where Neil Harris’ side have struggled this season, their league form has also been a cause for concern. After relegation from the third tier last season, the Gills have been unable to turn things around and have won just two of their 16 league games so far, sitting 20th in the table and just one point above the relegation zone. They are also not only by far the lowest scorers in the division, but across the whole of the Football League, having scored just six league goals.

But despite all the issues the Kent side have had this term, O’Keefe says the players must relish the occasion against Thomas Frank’s men in midweek.

“We have to enjoy it,” O’Keefe told Kent Online.

“I think having played at that level you have to enjoy every second, that is what you want to do as a kid, you want to play against Premier League players at Premier League grounds and we have the opportunity to do that on Tuesday night, just enjoy the occasion, express ourselves and have a go and what will be, will be.

“It is a quick turnaround, a quick reverse, Fylde were the underdog and it was more of a cup final for them, that will be us on Tuesday, so we will have to take that on board and try and treat them with the respect that they obviously deserve. We will just enjoy it.”

The 31-year-old also said he was frustrated with the way his side managed the game on Saturday, feeling they should have built on taking the lead and gave the side from two divisions below a chance by not finishing the game.

“We had a lot of the ball, did okay with it first half, we would have liked to have created more and got in better positions,” he said.

“Second half we turned over the ball more than we would liked, invited a bit of pressure and when you go to teams away from home it is always going to be difficult. They are always going to have spells and have chances and we could have done better, limited those chances, it was a disappointing second half.

“The frustration is that when you go in (at half-time) a goal up we wanted to see a bit more belief, a bit more impetus from us, but it didn’t really materialise, we kept giving the ball away cheaply.

“They are going to throw everything at it, make substitutions and put the ball in the box, put us under pressure and they are going to have a chance, we didn’t manage to see the game out well and that is our undoing, we should have taken care of the ball better.

“The FA Cup is known for the banana skins, they want non-league teams to go as far as they can in the competition, you have to respect the opponent and the competition for what it is, we did that, we did conduct ourselves properly with the right mentality, but it comes back down to taking care of the ball in the second half, that is where we let ourselves down.”

However, the Gills skipper believes his side are improving and that a good performance at Brentford can give them a platform to improve their league form, although admitted it has not been easy for anyone at the club this season.

“It is going to take time,” he explained. “I appreciate fans are going to get frustrated and we do as players as well, we don’t like losing games or not winning, we all feel it.

“We all have to be patient, I think there is growth, Elkan (Baggott) has been excellent lately, really looks like he is growing into his role, and getting used to being a professional footballer, same as Will Wright, it is not easy, they haven’t played much together but they did okay.

“There is another game Tuesday, small steps, that is how we feel it is, that is how it is going to be for us in the immediate future.”

The verdict

It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Gillingham so far.

After a decent run of results in early October, with one win and four draws from an unbeaten five game run, two consecutive league defeats at Leyton Orient and Doncaster, combined with Saturday’s draw at Fylde, has set the Gills’ progress back.

Conceding a late equaliser to a side from two divisions below, whilst also having to play a replay which adds another fixture to an already congested schedule will be extremely frustrating for Harris.

Quiz: Did Gillingham win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 The Abbey Stadium Win Draw Loss

O’Keefe is right that Tuesday’s game against Brentford is an occasion the players should enjoy and a positive result could bring some much needed belief to take back into the league, but equally it could be a tough night against Premier League opponents and a heavy defeat could knock the Gills’ fragile confidence even more.

While the goalscoring issues at the club are well known, they do have one of the better defensive records in the league and as O’Keefe says, the growing partnership between Baggott and Wright gives the team something to build on.

In a season which has had very little to be optimistic about for the Gills, Tuesday’s cup tie could give the fans and the whole club a lift if they can cause what would be a huge upset.