Stuart McCall sheds light on swapping Blackpool for Sheffield United

Blackpool are in the middle of an emphatic push towards the top half of the Championship and perhaps even a play-off spot but it didn’t stop Stuart McCall from upping sticks and leaving the side for Sheffield United – and now, the figure has told the Blackpool Gazette how hard that decision was.

The Seasiders under Neil Critchley have managed to not only gain promotion back into the second tier from League One but have continued in fine form and now look like they could sneak into the top end of the table.

They’ve pulled off a string of good results so far and it appears the only way is up for the Bloomfield Road outfit – but they were left shocked last week, when Stuart McCall decided to leave the club to join division rivals Sheffield United.

The Blades had disposed of former manager Slavisa Jokanovic and appointed Paul Heckingbottom, who was quick to install his own backroom team in place. One man he wanted was McCall, who answered the call and went to join him at Bramall Lane.

However, the former Blackpool assistant has now spoken to the Blackpool Gazette about the decision and has admitted it wasn’t an easy one for him to make.

He said: “It caught me a little bit by surprise.

“I was enjoying my time at Blackpool, I was just getting my feet in the door and was beginning to forge some good relationships with staff and the players. I’ve got to say, it wasn’t an easy decision because I did enjoy my time so much at Blackpool but I had to make my mind up there and then really.”

The former manager then, who has been in charge at the likes of Bradford and Motherwell in the past, will now be working his magic at Sheffield United – and the Seasiders will be hoping they can continue their upward trajectory without him.

The Verdict

Stuart McCall has worked with Paul Heckingbottom in the past and it comes as no surprise that he was both a wanted man and then decided to make the move. He had only been at Blackpool for a short amount of time but you can understand the decision.

Neil Critchley though won’t let it affect him too much and will continue to work his own magic at Bloomfield Road. He has been exceptional so far and Seasiders’ fans will be hoping he could even sneak them into the play-off places.