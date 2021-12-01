Stuart McCall sets ambitious Sheffield United target after arrival

New Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall believes his side have enough quality to sustain a promotion push this season, as he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

The Blades have endured an underwhelming start to their 2021/22 campaign, winning just six of their opening 19 second-tier matches of the season under ex-boss Slavisa Jokanovic and keeping just five clean sheets during that run, guiding them to 16th position.

This was despite the club’s ability to keep most of their best assets during the previous transfer window, also making four loan additions in the summer as they looked to get off to the best possible start under previous two-time Championship promotion-winner Jokanovic.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Sheffield United’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 In what year did Paddy Kenny join Sheffield United? 2002 2004 2006 2008

It looked as though the club was getting back on track under the Serbian after the international break, switching to three-at-the-back, keeping consecutive clean sheets and picking up four points from a possible six against Coventry City and Reading.

However, the South Yorkshire outfit opted for a change, with Paul Heckingbottom arriving at the club last Thursday and getting off to the best possible start as the weekend as they claimed a 2-0 home victory against Bristol City.

One man who has linked up with Heckingbottom on his arrival is 57-year-old McCall, who was previously a coach at Bramall Lane under Neil Warnock and returns to the club in a bid to improve their fortunes once more.

With no shortage of ambition, the ex-Bradford City manager believes the Blades should be setting their sights high despite currently sitting 13th place.

Speaking about his aim, he said: “We’ve told the players they should have amassed more points, definitely.

“We’ve made that clear.

“Do I think the group here is good enough to have a push? Yes, without a doubt.”

The Verdict:

Despite their slow start to life back in the Championship, Heckingbottom’s men remain just seven points adrift of the top six, giving them a real opportunity to introduce themselves into the promotion mix for the first team this season by Christmas.

However, there are currently six teams between United and Coventry City in sixth, so consistency in performances and results will be crucial if they want to move above those teams and start to put pressure on the likes of the Sky Blues and West Bromwich Albion who have slipped up in recent weeks.

They have the squad depth in many areas to retain this consistency, with two solid first-choice options in both wing-back positions and a wealth of creativity and attacking firepower going forward, with the return of Sander Berge providing much-needed depth in the middle of the park in the absence of John Fleck and Adelene Guedioura.

But at the same time, the Blades’ coaching staff need to pick one formation to stick with and start considering who should be starting every week, because consistency in the lineup in terms of the system and personnel can only translate well onto the pitch.

Playing three at the back is a no-brainer for Heckingbottom, but choosing between Jayden Bogle and George Baldock will be difficult as well as choosing who will start up front regularly. Playing two in attack may help the 44-year-old to solve this dilemma.