Stuart McCall sends message to Sheffield United fans as Heckingbottom era begins

New Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall is desperate to bring the good times back to Bramall Lane after the Blades’ momentum-building 2-0 win over Bristol City on Sunday.

The 57-year-old most recently managed Bradford City before being relieved of his duties in the first half of last season. Having enjoyed time with Sheffield United in his playing career McCall knows what a huge lift the home faithful can give the team and he wants to harness that in looking to climb the table.

In remembering re-visiting a quieter Bramall Lane in recent years, McCall told the Sheffield Star that he wants to see the scenes he became accustomed to when the club were in the Premier League return.

He explained: “Our job now – (is) to get those days back and really try to get the place rocking again. Because when it is, it’s brilliant.

“We want to get that old feeling back again, because it’s so important to any club and particularly this one.”

If the Blades are to bridge the gap between themselves and the play-off places, their home form will be very important and they applied the foundations for that to be the case in their dominant performance on Sunday.

Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall’s energy on the touchline is certainly very different to that of Slavisa Jokanovic showing a lot more engagement with the players which could rub off well with the supporters. Heckingbottom was able to bring out some impressive performances from an already dead and buried Blades side at the back end of last season, and therefore already has a pre-existing relationship home faithful.

With the January transfer window approaching is does not appear like United will be big spenders so McCall and Heckingbottom will need to work with what they have got.