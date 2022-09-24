Stuart McCall offers explanation for Sheffield United man’s remarkable turnaround

Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall says a run of games was all striker Oli McBurnie needed to rediscover his goalscoring touch.

Joining the Blades in the summer of 2019 following their promotion to the Premier League, McBurnie enjoyed a promising debut campaign at Bramall Lane with six goals.

However, things then dropped off drastically for the striker, as he managed just two goals in 55 games in all competitions over the course of the next two seasons.

But after that frustration, things have once again started to move in the right dircetion for the 26-year-old, who has scored four times in his last five matches, to help the Blades to top spot in the current Championship table.

Now it seems that McCall believes that all it needed for McBurnie to get back in top form, was the chance to show what he can do on a consistent basis.

Asked what he thinks is the reason behind that upturn in form for the Scot, McCall told The Sheffield Star: “All Oli needed was a proper run. That’s something he’d not had for ages. He’s a quality player, everyone in the game knows that.

“But for a number of different reasons, he just couldn’t get a consistent run in the side and that obviously has an effect.”

The Verdict

You do feel as though McCall may have a point with his analysis of McBurnie’s turnaround here.

The Scot actually only started 23 of those 55 games he played in the last two seasons, meaning he may well have struggled to build the momentum and rythym needed to score consistency.

That is something he now seems to be getting, and with the confidence he has surely now built up with this form, it would be a surprise if he did not continue to be a threat throughout the rest of the season.

Indeed, the form he showed at Swansea that earned him his move to Sheffield United in the first place, shows that he does have the ability to deliver a potentially decisive return of goals over the course of the campaign.