Stuart McCall issues message of caution amid Sheffield United’s play-off push

Sheffield United have won seven, drawn one and lost one in the league since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm.

The draw only came about in the form of a dramatic late comeback from Preston North End and the defeat, losing 2-0 at Derby County, came after a lengthy absence due to postponements.

The turnaround has been quite incredible and the Blades now rank fifth in the table on points per game.

Though they are in fact tenth in the table with plenty of catch-up left to play which can be difficult mentally with the players not earning immediate rewards for their performance, in the gratification of the league standings.

Assistant manager Stuart McCall explained how the Blades are looking at the fixture list that lies ahead when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “We can’t get carried away.

“We take the belief, the momentum, the confidence, but don’t look too far ahead.

“Prepare for the next game, make sure we’re ready.”

It is common to hear this kind of mental approach with big matches on the horizon.

However, having played fewer games than the majority of teams around them it is all the Blades really can do and hope that it pays off in the long run.

The Verdict

It is a huge game in the early kick-off on Saturday with the Blades travelling to fifth placed Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers won the reverse fixture in dramatic fashion thanks to Levi Colwill’s 93rd minute finish and they currently sit four points and five places above the Blades, but having played three games more.

Billy Sharp was at his nonchalant best in the midweek victory over West Bromwich Albion, but with the promotion chasing pack so clustered at the moment, the Blades are going to have to sustain their current run to ensure they cement a place in the play-offs this season.

It has been some turnaround under Heckingbottom and McCall and the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium will be a good barometer to judge just how far they have come.