Notts County manager Stuart Maynard has dubbed David McGoldrick as “superman” following his goal in the team’s 3-0 win over MK Dons.

The forward opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a left-footed curled shot from outside the box.

This helped the Magpies on their way to a crucial three points amid the club’s push for promotion to League One.

Goals from Nick Tsaroulla and Will Jarvis closed out the victory, moving Maynard’s side within four points of leaders Walsall with just six games to play.

Stuart Maynard's "superman" nickname for Notts County's David McGoldrick

Maynard has claimed McGoldrick is "superman" after his impressive strike on Wednesday night.

He also praised the 37-year-old for his work ethic, suggesting that he has become a big influence on the younger players in the dressing room due to his desire to keep training.

“It’s what superman does though, isn’t it?” said Maynard, via the BBC.

“He just does the unbelievable and the unthinkable.

Related Notts County missed out on big money after contract dispute - Blackburn Rovers benefited Alan Judge was superb for Notts, but a contract dispute ended up costing them the hefty fee they should have netted for him.

“Didzy’s incredible.

“But, with all his quality and ability, look at his press, look at his desire, right until he comes off the pitch, and I’m bringing him off, he doesn’t want to come off.

“He’s telling me he’s fine, he’s ready to keep going, but we bring him off, he doesn’t stop, he’s relentless.

“He’s like that in training every day.

“The other day we had a recovery session, he comes to us and he wants to train.

David McGoldrick - Notts County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 37 (32) 12 (3) 2024-25 30 (23) 15 (3) As of April 3rd

“He comes to us and he wants to train, he comes and he trains and we have to get him into a session because he wants to train.

“That’s getting into our group now, they don’t stop, they’re relentless with everything they do.

“And, yeah, it’s an incredible performance from Didzy tonight.”

Notts County are fourth in the League Two table, two points outside the automatic promotion places.