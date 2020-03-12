Stuart Dallas reacts after Leeds United man’s significant weekend moment

Leeds United utility man Stuart Dallas has expressed his delight after Patrick Bamford ended his run of seven games without a goal in the win over Huddersfield Town.

Grantham-born Bamford has often been the scapegoat amongst Leeds fans following a goal drought, however that ended as he struck the second in Leeds’ win over West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. The ball fell loose from a Jonas Lössl save and Bamford reacted first to prod the ball home and give his side a two-goal lead.

Bamford has scored on 13 occasions and is the club’s top scorer as they hunt for a return to the Premier League, a division they have not played in since 2004.

Dallas told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he was made up to see Bamford end his barren run in front of goal. He said: “I’m delighted for him.

“He has come in for a lot of criticism recently, but he has got a goal against Huddersfield and it doesn’t matter how they come.

“He is there in the right place at the right time and that’s what all good goalscorers do.

“He’s massive for us and hopefully that will do him the world of good.”

Bamford looks set to play a huge role as the club try to achieve Premier League status, on several occasions his goals have been crucial to Leeds getting a result. The striker has experience at this level having been prolific in front of goal for former side Middlesbrough – scoring 17 goals in Boro’s route to the play-offs during the 14/15 campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men currently have a seven-point gap to third placed Fulham, but that could all change between now and the end of the campaign.

Leeds United have some crucial games left to play this season if they are to secure promotion. The Whites travel down to Cardiff on Sunday afternoon, looking to avenge the point the Bluebirds stole from them at the death when the sides met earlier in the season.

That trip is followed by a crucial tie in midweek as Fulham travel to Elland Road in what can only be described as a promotion six-pointer. Should Leeds win that game, the gap to Fulham could be ten points, which would be almost impossible to turn over at this late stage of the season.

The Verdict

It is always good to see players sticking up for their teammates after they have received a bit of stick from the press and the supporters and what Dallas has said is very true. Bamford is a proven goalscorer in the Sky Bet Championship and has played such an important role in United’s season so far.

Strikers go on goal droughts, even the top strikers in European football can go games at a time without finding the net. But all it takes is one scrappy goal for them to go on an incredible run and the trip to Cardiff could be the start of that run for Bamford. He has proved that he knows where the back of the net is, and with a new wave of confidence he could score the goals to secure Leeds a place in next season’s Premier League line-up.