Stuart Dallas makes admission about long-term Leeds United future

Stuart Dallas has revealed that he wants to finish his career with Leeds United.

Leeds has been the Northern Irishman’s home since the summer of 2015, with Uwe Rosler the man to bring him to Elland Road. He’s since played under a host of head-coaches, but Marcelo Bielsa has improved him massively and the club are now promoted back to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has a long-term contract at Elland Road and is signed up until 2023, with the full-back now revealing that he’s got ambitions of finishing his career in West Yorkshire.

Quiz: Have each of these 15 Leeds United players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Kalvin Phillips. Yes No

“I signed a new long-term deal last season and I would love to see out my career here,” Dallas said, as quoted by the BBC.

“You don’t realise just how big and special the club is until you are involved in it. To be part of it is crazy.”

Dallas has been a key part of Bielsa’s squad this season and has missed only one Championship fixture in total. He’s covered at right-back, left-back and in midfield, with his versatility proving key.

Over the weekend, Leeds’ promotion and title win was confirmed without the Whites kicking a ball on Friday and Saturday, but when they did take to the field against Derby County, Dallas and his teammates were excellent, winning 3-1.

On delivering promotion after 16 years, Dallas revealed: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet with the way the games are coming but we are looking forward to the next few days.

“We represent a lot of people at this club and hopefully this year we have made them very happy.”

Tonight, Leeds wrap up their season with a clash against Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict

Dallas has been magnificent this season for Leeds and his improvement under Bielsa is exceptional.

He’s been the club’s Player of the Year this season and he thoroughly deserves the chance to continue with them into the Premier League next season.

Beyond that, there will have to be another improvement, but Dallas is an international player, who at 29, still has a lot to give.

Let’s not rule out him finishing his career at Elland Road.

Thoughts? Let us know!