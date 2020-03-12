Stuart Dallas issues passionate promotion message to Leeds United supporters

Stuart Dallas believes that the Leeds United supporters deserve their chance to see the club back in the Premier League.

Leeds currently find themselves at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with just nine games left to play in the campaign. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are a single point ahead of title challengers West Bromwich Albion but more importantly sit seven points clear of Fulham in third place.

The West Yorkshire side have given themselves a good opportunity to win promotion back to the Premier League – a division that the club haven’t played in since the 2003/2004 campaign as Eddie Gray led them to a 19th placed finish.

Times haven’t been easy for the Leeds supporters since relegation. The club were close to returning to the Premier League in 2006 as they lost out to Watford in the play-off final. That defeat would have huge implications the following season as Leeds slipped to the foot of the Championship table and into England’s third tier.

Dallas arrived at the football club back in 2015 from Brentford and has become an established member in the Leeds side over the last five years. The Northern Irishman was part of the squad that came so close last year but would go on to lose in the play-off semi-finals to Derby County.

Dallas believes that the club’s supporters deserve their team to be playing back in the Premier League next season. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “You can see what it means to the fans, they have come here week in, week out for years. They have had a lot of hurt and they deserve it more than anyone.

“We know how much backing the fans give us and it’s up to us to deliver.”

The promotion would see Dallas become a Premier League footballer for the first time since arriving in England back in 2012. The climax to the season could be a very interesting one for the Northern Ireland international who is not only trying to secure a promotion, but also fighting to win his country a spot at the upcoming European Championships.

Dallas continued: “Just to get Leeds back there [the Premier League] would be incredible.

“It’s probably not worth thinking about at the minute because you don’t want to get too far ahead of yourself. But to get back there, to get to the Premier League for a club like this would be unbelievable.”

Leeds will look to inch a little closer to a place in next season’s Premier League when they travel down to play-off chasing Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

Leeds United fans should be extremely grateful that they possess a character like Stuart Dallas. Despite only being at the club for five seasons, you can see how much the club means to him and what promotion could do for him and his teammates.

The supporters have earned themselves a reputation over the last few years and have come in clutch for their club with their huge followings. Despite the club being in League One, the fans got behind the players and eventually they got the promotion that they deserved.

There is no denying that Leeds United fans have gone through a tough spell since their relegation from the Premier League, but their side could be about to make them forget the last 16 years should they win promotion this time around.