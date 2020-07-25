Stuart Dallas delivers key message to Leeds United fans

Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas has stated that the Whites supporters deserve the title victory more than anybody.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side romped to first position in the league and were untouched for much of the season as they won the Championship title after a quite incredible campaign.

Dallas has been a key player for much of the season and is one of the club’s longest-serving members after yet another campaign filled with good performances.

The Northern Ireland international has now credited the good season to the supporters, and has expressed his love for what he claims is a special club.

Speaking to Leeds United’s official website, Dallas said: “The fans deserve it more than anybody and I’d like to thank them for everything, they’ve stuck by us through thick and thin.

“I knew how special the club was when I came here, but being involved in it, takes it to a whole new level.”

The Verdict

Dallas has been phenomenal this season, and he’s loved by every Leeds supporter as he continuously gives his all whilst showing undeniable quality on a regular occasion.

He now has to make the step up to the Premier League but there’s no doubt that he can after his unbelievable improvement at the club under Bielsa. If he keeps getting better then he will be a key member of the first XI, even in the top-flight.

Now, once the celebrations are over, Leeds must begin to prepare for what is set to be an entertaining first season back in the Premier League.