Stuart Dallas delivers honest verdict on Leeds United’s clash against Fulham

Leeds United utility man Stuart Dallas has delivered his verdict on the weekend’s opponents, Fulham, and is confident of getting back to winning ways.

Leeds head into the weekend looking to extend the gap between them and third place, which currently stands at ten points to Preston North End.

The Whites had a glorious opportunity to extend this gap to 12 points last time out when they were 3-0 up at home to Cardiff City, but they threw the lead away with three second-half goals conceded and were left kicking themselves.

Fulham, on the other hand, are keen to get back to winning ways too as they look to end a streak of three straight defeats on home soil on Saturday. Their last result was a disappointing 1-0 derby defeat against Brentford.

On Saturday, Fulham will know they have a great chance to narrow the deficit to the automatic promotion places but also know that a loss leaves them with a mountain to climb.

Speaking at the Mission Christmas Cash for Kids to Leeds Live, Stuart Dallas commented on Leeds’ opponents for the next game: “It’ll be a good game.

“They’re up there, they’re a very good side, they’ve a great young manager in there as well and a lot of good players. On their day they can beat anyone but we’ll go there, we have confidence of course but it’s important we don’t go there overconfident and we just take care of business ourselves.”

Dallas also commented on the recently emerged gap to third place and how the teams will shape up with this in mind on Saturday: “Obviously there’s that gap of the points there and Fulham have to try and bridge that gap.

“They’ll be looking forward to it, it’s a massive game for both of us. It’s important we don’t play it up too much, we’re not even at Christmas yet so I don’t think it’s make-or-break for any team really.

“There are still a lot of games to go and you can see as we’ve seen last year how easy it is or how quick a gap can bridge so we’ve just got to prepare this week as best we can and make sure we’re fully focused going into the weekend.”

The Verdict

Leeds cannot afford to get complacent at this time of the year after it cost them so dearly last season and how it affected their second-half performance against Cardiff.

Fulham know that a draw doesn’t do much for their hopes of bridging the gap to Leeds in the top two so they might have to come out and attack Leeds, while this could play into Leeds’ hands.