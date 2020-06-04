Stuart Dallas breaks his silence over light-hearted Leeds United snub

There’s a debate going on at Leeds United and it appears everyone wants a piece of the action.

Leeds’ players are arguing over who deserves Goal of the Season, with Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts going head-to-head over their strikes in the wins over Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

That debate has spread onto @LUFC Twitter again today, with more fallout from both Ayling and Roberts.

However, lurking quietly in the background is Stuart Dallas; the scorer of an equally fantastic goal in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Stoke City in August.

Adam Forshaw worked Pablo Hernandez into space narrowly inside the Potters’ half, before the Spaniard’s lethal, cut-out pass across the floor put Dallas in on goal. The Northern Irishman made no error converting.

And, as Ayling and Roberts argue amongst themselves, Dallas has broken his silence, delivering the following message:

To stop any friction between you 2, let’s just vote for mine at Stoke 🤷🏼‍♂️🤣 @lukeayling_8 @official_tyro https://t.co/tALkasAvxc — stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) June 4, 2020

All three of these goals are stunning efforts, whilst there are others that stand out too.

Hernandez and Mateusz Klich have scored great long-range goals, whilst Hernandez and Jack Harrison have been on the end of other sweeping team moves.

Roberts’ header in the same game against his standout goal against Hull was classy too, it’s all about personal preference.

Calling all @LUFC fans! Five of the best strikes from Marcelo Bielsa's side for your viewing pleasure…⚪🎥 pic.twitter.com/Kf0xaMfSXb — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 29, 2020

The Verdict

Dallas’ goal was that long ago that many will have forgotten about it, but not the full-back!

The ball from Hernandez made the goal and it was just as good as what we saw from Ayling or Roberts, but in its own way.

And, even now, with nine games remaining, we may well see more contenders.

Thoughts? Let us know!

