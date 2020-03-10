Stuart Dallas aligns Leeds United focus in wake of Huddersfield Town victory

Stuart Dallas believes that Leeds United must take each game as it comes if they are to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Northern Ireland international has played an integral part this season as Leeds United find themselves at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with just nine matches left to play. The utility man has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the West Yorkshire side, mainly being deployed on the left-hand side of Leeds United’s back line.

The Whites are coming off the back of an impressive derby day victory over Huddersfield Town with Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford getting the goals to give Leeds the local bragging rights this campaign.

Dallas spoke to LeedsUnited.com about the derby on Saturday as well as the conclusion of the 2019/2020 Sky Bet Championship season. He said: “We knew it was going to be a difficult game, they’ve picked up a bit of form recently and it was a Yorkshire derby as well.

“In the second half we came out and got an early goal which settled the nerves.”

Dallas picked up on the drama of the Sky Bet Championship and insisted that they face no easy games as they look to book their place in next year’s Premier League line-up. He continues: “We worked really hard and the results are coming, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves, we have to take one game at a time.

“You’ve seen the results in the league, it’s crazy. We will go again to Cardiff next week, if they win, they can go into the play-offs, so it’s another tough one.

“There’s nine games to go, nine cup finals and I’m sure the rest of the season will be a rollercoaster. We must do everything we can do to be ready for the next match, we are professionals, we know what’s at stake and we don’t want to let that go.

“When you see the end results and what we can achieve, you’ll do anything to get there.”

Leeds United find themselves in a great place, with just nine games to play. The Yorkshire side are not only a point clear of West Bromwich Albion in second, but more importantly they are seven points ahead of third placed Fulham. The Londoners will travel to Elland Road later this month in what can only be described as a promotion six-pointer and Fulham will have to win to stand a chance of catching Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will travel down to Cardiff on Sunday looking to avenge the point that Cardiff snatched off them at Elland Road. Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford put Leeds in a great position to win the game but three late goals from Lee Tomlin, Sean Morrison and Robert Glatzel saw the Bluebirds take a share of the points.

With West Brom hosting local rivals Birmingham City on Saturday lunchtime, a win over Cardiff would be the best way possible to respond to the Baggies.

The Verdict

The reason why footballers come out and say that they need to take it one game at a time is because it’s true. Sometimes the supporters can assume results and point accumulations when in reality it is never as simple as it sounds. If the players were to think in a similar way, then they would be severely punished on the pitch.

The Sky Bet Championship is such a tough league because all 24 teams are trying to reach the promised land of the Premier League and are happy to throw big money at it. This attracts better quality to even the so-called ‘weaker sides’ of the division. If Leeds United are serious about winning promotion, then they need to not get ahead of themselves and perform to the best of their ability each week.