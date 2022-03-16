Stuart Broad asks Nottingham Forest transfer question after key moment v QPR

Nottingham Forest’s fine form continued this evening as they beat Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at the City Ground.

Please tell me we have a fixed buy clause from the loan deal? The City Ground love him! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 16, 2022

Whilst the scoreline looks like a comfortable one, the Reds had to show their battling qualities as they had trailed until a fantastic Djed Spence strike from well outside the box brought the hosts level.

Goals from Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson would seal the points but it was Spence’s effort that turned the game and it was the latest significant contribution made by the wing-back, who has joined an excellent individual campaign since joining on loan from Middlesbrough.

And, he appears to have impressed one famous Forest fan, as cricketer Stuart Broad asked on Twitter whether the 21-year-old’s move can be turned into a permanent one.

“Please tell me we have a fixed buy clause from the loan deal? The City Ground love him! Whoever scouted Djed for us this year is a hero. The combo of him & young Johnson down the right has given us fans so much enjoyment.”

Unfortunately for Broad, and all Forest fans, there is no option to buy the player, who is attracting interest from some top clubs including Bayern Munich.

The verdict

It’s fair to say that Broad speaks for all Forest fans with his praise for Spence as the youngster has been sensational this season.

His goal against QPR was undoubtedly the turning point in the game and it was another example of his class, as it really was a superb effort from some distance.

Whilst you can’t categorically rule out a return to Forest next season if they do win promotion, the reality is that Spence is surely going to be playing for a club in Europe because he is that good.

