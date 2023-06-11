Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is keen on securing a move to a European club this summer, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that while Armstrong is currently attracting transfer interest from teams based in England, he would prefer to make a move abroad at this stage of his career.

The Scotland international's current deal with the Saints is set to run until 2024.

As a result of his contract status, any potential suitor will need to submit a reasonable bid for him in the upcoming transfer window.

How has Stuart Armstrong fared during his time at Southampton?

Armstrong sealed a switch to St Mary's Stadium in 2018 following a successful spell with Celtic in which he won eight major honours.

During his debut campaign with the Saints, the midfielder provided five direct goal contributions in 29 league appearances.

The 31-year-old went on to feature on a regular basis in the following three seasons.

In the most recent term, Armstrong was deployed as a substitute in 18 of the 32 league games that he participated in for the Saints.

Unfortunately for Southampton, the midfielder was unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Premier League as he was only directly involved in three goals at this level.

Armstrong ended the term with an underwhelming average league WhoScored match rating of 6.33.

Southampton are currently preparing for life in the Championship after finishing the 2022/23 season 11 points adrift of safety.

Will Southampton opt to sell Stuart Armstrong amid the midfielder's stance on his future?

Any potential departure for Armstrong is likely to be put on hold until Southampton officially appoint Russell Martin as their new boss.

As per a separate report from Nixon, Martin is said to make the switch from Swansea City to the Saints this week.

While Armstrong failed to make a major impact in the top-flight last season, he may be able to rediscover his best form in a lower division for the Saints.

However, if the midfielder does indeed have his heart set on a move to a European outfit, Southampton ought to consider cashing in on him in the upcoming window as retaining the services of a player who does not want to be at the club may have a negative impact on their fortunes.

By recruiting well this summer, the Saints could potentially make a positive start to the new term with Martin at the helm.