It has been a disappointing start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

After narrowly securing survival last season following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, there was plenty of hope that the Owls could kick on this term, particularly after the German signed a new long-term contract in May.

A strong summer transfer window that saw 11 new signings arrive at Hillsborough further increased the positivity, while a host of key players also committed to their futures to the club, including Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

But after a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend, Wednesday have lost their last three league games, conceding nine goals in the process without scoring, and they head into the international break sitting 20th in the table.

Rohl admitted that the 3-0 defeat at Millwall was a "big signal" that his side were heading in the "wrong direction", admitting that he needed to find "solutions" during the break, and with the transfer window now closed, the 35-year-old will need to do much of that work on the training ground.

However, with a number of players still without a club, Rohl could decide to enter the free agent market to strengthen his squad, and we looked at two options the Owls could consider.

Liam Cooper

Wednesday's defensive struggles so far this season have been alarming, with nine goals conceded in the last three league games and a clear weakness in dealing with set pieces.

The Owls were said to be in talks to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate on deadline day, and while he eventually joined West Bromwich Albion on loan instead, it does suggest that Rohl was keen to bolster his defence.

After a move to Hull City collapsed late in the window, Liam Cooper remains without a club following his departure from Leeds United this summer, and the centre-back could be the perfect addition for Wednesday.

Cooper scored 11 goals in 284 appearances during his 10-year spell at Leeds, captaining the club to promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, but his game time at Elland Road became limited last season.

Some Wednesday supporters may have reservations over the potential signing of Cooper given his strong connection with the Whites, but as shown by the signing of Max Lowe from Sheffield United this summer, Rohl is willing to put rivalries aside for the benefit of the team.

It has been claimed that Derby County and one other Championship club are interested in Cooper after his failed move to Hull, so the Owls would face competition for his signature, but they should certainly join the race as the 33-year-old would add some much-needed experience, solidity and leadership to a vulnerable defence.

Stuart Armstrong

Central midfield has been another problem area for Wednesday this season, with Rohl struggling to find the right balance in the middle of the park in the early weeks of the campaign.

New signing Nathaniel Chalobah's injury issues have not helped the situation, but teams have found it too easy to play through the Owls' midfield this season, and it is something that Rohl urgently needs to solve.

Despite being linked with Fulham and Sheffield United, and having a trial with Brentford, Stuart Armstrong is surprisingly still a free agent after his exit from Southampton this summer, and Wednesday should make an ambitious move to bring him to Hillsborough.

Armstrong missed his side's successful play-off campaign due to injury, but he played a crucial role in the Saints' promotion push last season, scoring six goals and registering seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

It was a shock to see Armstrong depart St Mary's, but there is no doubt that the 32-year-old still has plenty to offer, underlined by the fact he was included in the Scotland squad for Euro 2024 this summer, and he could be a huge asset for the Owls in the Championship.

Armstrong's wages may be a stumbling block for Wednesday, but he would be an excellent addition if they were able to offer him a contract, and he could form a strong midfield partnership with his former Southampton team-mate Shea Charles.