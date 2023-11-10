Leeds United are starting to hit top form in the Championship as they aim to close the gap on the current top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

They did just that last weekend as they took a valuable scalp in the form of the Foxes with a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium last Friday, whilst Ipswich Town in second position also dropped points away at Birmingham.

It means that going into their final match before the third international break of the season, they sit in third in the standings and there's a chance to cut the gap to five points by the end of the weekend.

And Daniel Farke will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a Plymouth Argyle side at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon who have conceded six goals in their last two outings - let's take a look at who should be in the starting 11 when the Pilgrims come to town.

GK: Illan Meslier

The Frenchman is not going to lose his place to Karl Darlow, having kept goal since the start of the season after not securing a transfer move away from the Whites.

Meslier has kept six clean sheets and made a crucial stoppage time save to keep Leicester at bay last week.

RB: Archie Gray

With Djed Spence still sidelined through various illnesses and Jamie Shackleton also injured, Gray is likely to deputise once more at right-back.

The 17-year-old has stepped into Championship football very comfortably, firstly in his natural position of midfield and he looks just as good at right-back, having played there for England's youth sides.

CB: Joe Rodon

Having forged a good partnership with Pascal Struijk so far, Rodon will have to forge a fresh connection this coming weekend.

The Welshman has been very solid though and has been impressing Farke and Leeds supporters.

CB: Liam Cooper

With Struijk out following a double hernia operation, Farke will have to make an enforced change to his defence.

Whilst he could go with Charlie Cresswell or shift Ethan Ampadu into the back-line, it makes more sense to stick with the balance of a right-footer and left-footer and pick Cooper, who has been relegated to third-choice because of the arrival of Rodon.

LB: Sam Byram

Byram has been a good outlet at left-back since his return to the club over the summer, playing 14 Championship matches.

With Junior Firpo back fit though, the competition is there for Byram and he now has to play even better to keep his place.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu

As mentioned previously, there could be a chance that Farke puts Ampadu in defence with Struijk injured.

However, he has been one of the club's best players since his arrival and the ex-Chelsea man should remain in midfield.

CDM: Glen Kamara

Kamara had to wait a number of weeks for his first start, but he looks to have a good partnership in the middle with Ampadu.

The Finland international is keeping Ilia Gruev out of the side and with how good Kamara and the Welshman are looking in the engine room, it could be a pair that Farke sticks with for a while.

RW: Dan James

James has cemented his starting position in recent weeks by scoring twice against Huddersfield Town, and he's proving to be a real useful outlet with his pace down the right.

There's stiff competition for places though out wide, so James can't afford to have a poor game or he could be replaced.

CAM: Joel Piroe

It may not be his favoured position, but Piroe is the de-facto first-choice attacking midfielder at Elland Road now.

The Dutchman is fitting in just fine at his new club following his move from Swansea, scoring five times from his first 12 appearances.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Perhaps Leeds' best attacking threat this season, Summerville is a danger and a menace to all Championship defences.

With six goals and four assists in 12 appearances, the Netherlands winger is keeping Wilfried Gnonto out of the starting 11 and should continue to do so.

ST: Georginio Rutter

Rutter will continue to lead the line ahead of Patrick Bamford, with his all-round game improving week on week.

The match-winner against Leicester last week, Rutter needs to add more goals to his game still but he's an important player in Farke's system.