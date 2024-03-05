Highlights Stoke City's transfer failings have led to underachievement and the risk of another relegation in the Championship.

Striker Wesley, signed from Aston Villa, has failed to make an impact with the Potters and could be on his way out soon.

Fans are unhappy with the team's performance, leading to changes in coaching staff and technical director due to disappointing results.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have had a disappointing season so far, with many of the summer recruits failing to make the impact that they would’ve wanted.

Stoke City’s transfer failings

The Potters have underachieved for years since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, with the team yet to finish above 14th in that period.

Another bottom-half finish is inevitable, but the real danger is another relegation, with Steven Schumacher battling to keep the side in the second tier.

As you would expect, the fans are furious at the way the season is playing out, and some big decisions have already been made, with Alex Neil replaced in December.

More recently, the board made the decision to sack technical director Ricky Martin, who was seen as the man responsible for the poor transfer windows that the club had.

Wesley struggles at Stoke City

Of the many new additions, striker Wesley is one that has struggled to make his mark on the pitch for Stoke.

The Brazilian agreed a one-year contract at the Bet365 Stadium after leaving Aston Villa, with the hope that he would offer a physical present up top that the side had been lacking.

Whilst he didn’t convince at Villa, they paid big-money to bring him to the Premier League from Belgian football, and his time in the Midlands was disrupted by a serious knee injury.

So, there was a sense of intrigue as to how he would perform with the Potters, but it hasn’t gone to plan in the first six months.

Wesley is yet to find the net in 20 Championship appearances, although many of those outings have been from the bench, and he has failed to make the squad in recent weeks under Schumacher.

Given his lack of importance, it was thought he could consider a move away in January, and it had been claimed that he could seal a switch to Turkey.

Ultimately, a move wouldn’t materialise, so Wesley has remained in Staffordshire, but with his contract up in the summer, it’s hard to imagine he will be around for another campaign.

And, speaking to FLW, Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley was adamant that an exit is best for all parties.

“I think Wesley was brought in as a Plan B striker. We didn’t have any sort of target man last season, so Wesley was seen as someone who fit that bill. Unfortunately, he’s not displayed any of the characteristics we’d have liked to have seen from a number nine. His hold up play hasn’t been very good, he’s not been prolific off set-pieces, and he has not looked a goal threat, at all.

Related Leeds United v Stoke City: Latest team news, TV/Live Stream, tickets, kick-off time All the latest news surrounding Leeds United v Stoke City at Elland Road for the Championship's 36th round of fixtures of the season.

“I don’t think it’s any slight on his part, as he has just not fit this team, and we’re not sure if he’s good enough to be honest, despite his big-money move to Aston Villa all those years ago. I think it’s best that we cut ties with him as soon as possible.

“It was bad news for him that he didn’t get his move in January, as we were able to find funds from elsewhere. It’s a shame it’s not worked out for him here.”