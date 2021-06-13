‘Struggling’ – Jon Newsome reacts to recent off-field Sheffield Wednesday developments ahead of 2021/22 season

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead at Sheffield Wednesday, as they look to plan ahead for life in League One, after their relegation from the Championship in the 2020/21 season.

The Owls drew with Derby County on the final day of that campaign, which saw them drop into the third tier of English football, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

But their preparations heading into the summer have been far from ideal, with players’ wages not being paid on time, which seemingly hasn’t gone down well.

It has previously been reported that some of the first-team squad were considering handing in their notice unless action was taken swiftly over their unpaid wages.

Speaking in an interview with This is Futbol, former Sheffield Wednesday man Jon Newsome felt as though the Owls were struggling financially at this moment in time.

“Who knows what the situation with the finances is like? We’re all just guessing at the minute but I know going into League One is a massive hit for the finances because of the TV rights and media payments.

“Financially, the club looks to be really struggling, quite obviously.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can get off to a positive start to life in League One in the near future, with the new season set to get under way in August.

The Verdict:

It’s far from ideal heading towards a new season.

For any club, you’re going to want to head into a new league campaign free from any off-field problems, but that seemingly isn’t going to be the case for Sheffield Wednesday.

We’ve already seen a number of players depart at the end of their contracts this summer, and it really wouldn’t come as a surprise to see others head for the exit door if these wages aren’t paid in the near future.

I have to agree with Newsome in saying that they’re struggling financially, and the club’s supporters will be hoping they’re given some clarity on recent reports on their well-publicised problems at this moment in time.