Coventry City have struggled under Mark Robins in recent months - and that isn't a big secret.

For a club that was on the rise in recent years, and reached the Championship play-off final in 2023, the Sky Blues will be desperately disappointed to be in their current position.

They have won just one of their opening six league games of the campaign - and their winner against Oxford United came courtesy of a mistake.

Coventry City's start to the 2024/25 campaign (Correct as of September 25th, 2024) [League games only] Matchday Opposition Home or Away Result 1 Stoke City A 1-0 L 2 Oxford United H 3-2 W 3 Bristol City A 1-1 D 4 Norwich City H 1-0 L 5 Watford A 1-1 6 Swansea City H 2-1 L

The U's played well that night and this is why Coventry deserve credit for that August win at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

But if it wasn't for a terrible mistake from Will Vaulks and Haji Wright's composure, Robins' side would be winless in all six of their league games this term.

Their form is particularly concerning because of the way they ended last season.

Going winless in their final six matches of the 2023/24 campaign, and missing out on a play-off place by a considerable margin because of that, they have won just one of their last 12 league games.

That is a worrying record and many managers have been fired in the past for less.

Robins has a very talented squad at his disposal - and question marks regarding his future will emerge if the Sky Blues' form doesn't improve in the coming weeks - with their 2-1 defeat against Swansea City resulting in another setback.

Key statistics make the case for Mark Robins to stay at Coventry City

There are a couple of statistics that show why Coventry should be higher up the table at this point.

The Second Tier Podcast recently revealed that they are the team with the fifth-highest XG in the second tier on 9.2, following last weekend's set of games.

That reinforces the fact that Coventry are creating opportunities - but they are failing to take their chances and that's a key factor holding them back at this point.

Statistics from Sofascore back this up, with the club creating 2.5 big chances per game on average, but missing 2.2 of those.

When chances come for them, they need to take them.

Coventry City should be looking to retain Mark Robins

With these statistics in mind, it isn't all doom and gloom for the Sky Blues.

As well as this, they aren't in major relegation danger yet and still have plenty of time to get themselves back on track.

They may have some talented players, and they should be doing better, but the Sky Blues lost Callum O'Hare in the summer and lost Viktor Gyokerers and Gus Hamer during the summer before that.

With these key players departing, Coventry had to adjust and they were able to after Gyokeres and Hamer's departure.

If it wasn't for their poor winless win during the latter stages of last term, they would have been much closer to finishing in the play-offs.

Related "Excuses" - Pundit takes aim at stuttering Coventry City ahead of Leeds United clash The Sky Blues have won just one of their opening six matches of the Championship season

Under Robins, Coventry have a decent style of play and are a formidable outfit to face. The 54-year-old has also enjoyed a remarkable journey with the Sky Blues in recent years, guiding them from a League Two team to Championship promotion competitors.

Considering the off-field issues they suffered under their previous owners, even having to play their home games at other teams' stadiums, it would have been easy for Robins to have walked away.

The Sky Blues' boss is likely to have attracted plenty of interest in recent years too, with Hull City being linked with a move for him during the summer, and he may have had opportunities to move on.

But he has consistently shown his loyalty to the cause, and although Coventry aren't in the best situation at this stage, the board should be fully behind him as he looks to turn things around in the Midlands.