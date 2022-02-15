“Struggled for consistency throughout his career” – Reading FC secure transfer deal for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…



Championship strugglers Reading have announced the signing of winger Brandon Barker until the end of the season.

Barker departed Scottish Premiership champions Rangers on transfer deadline day last month, freeing him up to make a move outside of the transfer window.

Having last played in the Championship during the 2018-19 season for Preston North End, Barker returns to the second tier of English football after playing just once for Rangers during the current campaign.

Will the 25-year-old be a success at the Select Car Leasing Stadium though? We’ve asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Quiz: Can you name which club Reading FC signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Karl Hein? (Loan) Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United

Chris Gallagher

It’s a decent signing for Reading.

With Barker having only signed a deal until the end of the season, there’s not much to lose from the Royals’ perspective with this deal.

So in that sense it’s very low-risk and it could have high reward if he performs, because the former Rangers man has real pace and that is something Paunovic’s side are lacking currently.

However, it should be said that the wide man has struggled for consistency throughout his career and he didn’t exactly thrive at this level in the past with Preston.

But given Reading’s dire current situation, you can see why they are rolling the dice on a free agent and with little to lose it’s a move that’s worth doing.

Now it’s down to Barker to show what he can do as he looks to help his new club in their relegation battle.

Toby Wilding

This is certainly an interesting one to consider from a Reading perspective.

While Barker’s career has yet to really get going so far, there is no doubting that he is a player who possesses a fair amount of potential, and desire to take the game to opposition teams.

Given the Royals are in a pretty dire position at the minute with their recent form, that spark that Barker has the potential to provide could certainly be useful as they look to turn results in their favour.

The fact he is available on a free transfer also helps the club given their precarious financial position, although the fact they have signed a player here, could be seen as some form of backing for manager Veljko Paunovic, which will not go down well among the fanbase, which may in turn lead to more unwelcome and distracting discontent around the club.

Sam Rourke

This has the potential to be a really shrewd signing for the Royals.

Veljko Paunovic’s side are in shocking form and are firmly embedded in the midst of a relegation dogfight and will need to rejuvenate their fortunes sooner rather than later.

Having watched Barker on numerous occasions in the press box playing for Oxford United, he could offer Reading something that they are lacking in advanced areas, pace.

Barker is a strong, direct dribbler who possesses impressive pace and he could give the Berkshire side an alternative option in wide areas in comparison to the more tricky Alen Halilovic, Ovie Ejaria and Junior Hoilett.

The former Rangers man’s final product and overall goal contributions is an area that needs work, but the core attributes are there and it’s sometimes easy to forget he spent 16 years in the Manchester City academy setup.

It’s a low risk signing that ultimately could bring high reward.