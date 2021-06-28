Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Struggle to see the point’, ‘Best in the league’ – These fans react as Bristol City close in on swoop for 30-y/o

Published

8 mins ago

on

Bristol City are expected to agree a new deal with Nathan Baker that will see the defender stay at Ashton Gate.

The centre-back’s current deal with the Robins expires in a few days time and it had been confirmed by the club earlier this month that Baker would be one of several who would leave.

However, it appears the club have performed a u-turn, with Bristol Live revealing that the player is in ‘advanced talks’ over a new contract, and there is an expectancy that terms will be agreed.

And, it’s fair to say that most fans are delighted by the news, as they recognise that Baker has real quality at this level, with injuries restricting his progress as he managed just three appearances last season.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20

Cole Skuse

Those fitness concerns are the only potential negative to this deal in the eyes of some, and here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Struggle to see the point’, ‘Best in the league’ – These fans react as Bristol City close in on swoop for 30-y/o

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: