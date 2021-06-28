‘Struggle to see the point’, ‘Best in the league’ – These fans react as Bristol City close in on swoop for 30-y/o

Bristol City are expected to agree a new deal with Nathan Baker that will see the defender stay at Ashton Gate.

#BristolCity are close to signing another centre-back. Understand that talks with free agent Nathan Baker – yep! – over signing a new deal at Ashton Gate are progressing. Nigel Pearson did say that he wanted two more central defenders, remember? More on @bristolcitylive soon. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) June 28, 2021

The centre-back’s current deal with the Robins expires in a few days time and it had been confirmed by the club earlier this month that Baker would be one of several who would leave.

However, it appears the club have performed a u-turn, with Bristol Live revealing that the player is in ‘advanced talks’ over a new contract, and there is an expectancy that terms will be agreed.

And, it’s fair to say that most fans are delighted by the news, as they recognise that Baker has real quality at this level, with injuries restricting his progress as he managed just three appearances last season.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

Those fitness concerns are the only potential negative to this deal in the eyes of some, and here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update from Twitter…

i stand by it, keep him fit and he’s one of the best in the league https://t.co/ofRWCWZueP — kory🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bcfckory) June 28, 2021

Exciting news! https://t.co/sGqWsxJQed — 3 Peaps In A PodCast (@3PIAPC) June 28, 2021

Happy with this if he can keep fit #BristolCity https://t.co/iv1aZY4uGP — Tom Rawle (@tomxrawle) June 28, 2021

Struggle to see the point, even if he’s on £500 a week the blokes been made of quavers for years https://t.co/JXiLPCCU6Y — Barn (@BarnBcfc) June 28, 2021

I’m all for this to be honest 👍 https://t.co/Bq1dgKho0g — Dave Pagett (@padgers82) June 28, 2021

if he stays fit one of the best cbs in the league — sam (@samstratford12) June 28, 2021

One of the best in the league on his day ‘IF’ he stays fit — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) June 28, 2021