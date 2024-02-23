West Bromwich Albion will be sold to Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel by current owner Guochuan Lai.

The club announced that Patel's group, Bilkul Football WBA, would be acquiring Lai's 87.8% ownership stake in the club, and the Shropshire Star reported that the deal would be worth up to £60 million. The Chinese businessman paid around £200 million for the club back in 2016, when they were in the Premier League.

Patel, who already holds a minority stake in Italian club Bologna, will become the chairman of the club.

Despite the £60 million number that has been put out there, the structure of the deal, in terms of the installments of payment, how much they will be worth, and how often they will be, have now been revealed.

Structure of West Brom sale

The Athletic has reported that Patel will only pay Lai £10 million in guaranteed money. The first lot of that will come when the deal is completed, which will see the first £2.5 million go to the soon-to-be former owner of West Brom. After then, a further £2.5 million will be paid in August of this year, and then the final amount of guaranteed money (£5.5 million) will be paid in August 2025.

Where Lai will make up the extra money is if the club do well after he is gone. Patel would have to pay the Chinese businessman £18 million if they were to be promoted this season, as per The Athletic. The same rule applies as the seasons go on, up until the 2026/27 season, but the amount that would be paid upon getting back to the Premier League will decrease over time.

A promotion next season would see Patel pay Lai £10 million, £5 million if it were to happen the following season instead, and then £2 million if they are promoted from the Championship in the 26/27 campaign.

Even though Lai has lost a lot of money through owning the Baggies, the biggest plus side of this deal, for him, is that the fiscal issues that the club has, like debts and annual losses, are no longer his problem.

New ownership could skyrocket West Brom with Carlos Corberan at the helm

There were reports from an Italian outlet that the change of ownership could also see a change in the dugout. TuttoSport reported that Patel had offered the West Brom manager job to Torino manager, Ivan Juric. The man linked with the job later came out and said that he wouldn't be leaving Taurus, and West Brom fans probably breathed a sigh of relief.

Coreberan has worked magic under the circumstances he's been given. They've not had a top-end budget since he took the job in October 2022, and yet he got them close to the play-offs last season, despite being second bottom when he was appointed, and they're on course to finish inside the top six this season.

The way he's been able to turn someone like Cedric Kipre from a player that West Brom fans would have been happy to see go at the start of the season to one of the most in-form defenders in the league is astonishing. Knowing things like this, the mind wonders to places that will make Albion fans very giddy; a place where Corberan has a strong budget to work with.