Structure of potential Watford deal revealed as 30-year-old is linked

Robin Olsen could yet head to Watford this summer transfer window according to Il Tempo, via Sport Witness.

The goalkeeper has had speculation over his head for much of this window and Watford have been linked with a move for the Swede.

Indeed, they are looking to add to their squad with them aiming to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, with winning 1-0 on the opening night against Middlesbrough on Friday.

And, according to the report, a loan for Olsen could go ahead with a clause in place that states, if the Hornets achieve promotion back into the Premier League, they will have the option to buy him permanently from AS Roma for a pre-agreed fee.

It could be an interesting way of structuring the deal, then, though it remains to be seen if it will actually go ahead.

The Verdict

Watford, of course, saw Heurelho Gomes move on from the club earlier this summer and they could perhaps do with another option between the sticks for this season.

Whether that is Olsen remains to be seen, though, with a few reports saying different things over his future right now as we head into the last few weeks of the window.