Burnley are looking to strengthen their side as they head into the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship.

Vincent Kompany led the Clarets to the second tier title and did so emphatically and is now plotting to strengthen his team ahead of their return to the top flight.

One name on the shortlist is Arsenal midfielder Sambi Lokonga, with Burnley looking at a loan-to-buy deal, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has reportedly been highlighted the 23-year-old as a top target this summer, with Kompany a huge admirer of the midfielder after working with him at Anderlecht.

Burnley looking to sign Sambi Lokonga on a loan-to-buy deal

It's a move that has been in the works over the last few days, with Kompany's side opening talks to sign Lokonga on loan last week.

Lokonga came through the academy at Anderlecht as a youngster, making his debut for the Belgian giants in 2017.

The all-action midfielder made 39 appearances under Kompany during their time in the Belgian top-flight together, scoring three goals and assisting three times. His form caught the attention of Arsenal, who signed Lokonga for £17.2m in 2021.

His move to North London hasn't quite worked out though, now falling down the pecking order and reportedly being told he can find a new club.

That has opened the door for Kompany to swoop for Lokonga, as he looks to bolster his side with some much-needed top flight experience.

The loan-to-buy option is one that would certainly suit Burnley. With any newly promoted side, there's always a risk of overstretching themselves and the loan-to-buy would give Burnley security that if they are unsuccessful in staying in the Premier League, they may not have to commit to spending a sizeable fee on Lokonga.

Would Lokonga be a good signing for Burnley?

Lokonga brings top flight experience from his time at both Arsenal and Anderlecht.

Not only that but Kompany would be getting a player he knows plenty about, having managed him at Anderlecht before. The familiarity will be important and it's something that has already proved successful for Kompany.

Arijanet Muric and Taylor Harwood-Bellis came in from Manchester City, while Josh Cullen arrived from Anderlecht. Not only that, but Kompany recruited extensively from the Belgian top flight, signing players he would have been incredibly aware of after his stint as a manager in Belgium.

At 23, Lokonga has time to develop and is yet to hit his prime years, giving Kompany plenty of belief in being able to squeeze as much value out of this potential move as possible.