Highlights Leeds United are close to signing Burnley's Connor Roberts and he is heading for a medical.

Roberts is a versatile right-back who can play both defensively and in an attacking role.

His signing will provide Leeds with depth and options at the back, potentially improving their chances of promotion.

Leeds United are close to sealing a move for Burnley's Connor Roberts, with the defender heading to West Yorkshire for a medical.

Earlier in the month, following Luke Ayling's departure from the West Yorkshire outfit, Roberts was said to be seen as a potential replacement, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror.

That claim was then backed up by Phil Hay of The Athletic, who believed the right-back was an option alongside Ben Johnson and Neco Williams.

The Whites have been in the market for defensive reinforcements all month, with Djed Spence returning to Tottenham, and Leo Hjelde leaving to join Sunderland in recent days.

They have had to deploy Archie Gray as a right-back for much of the season so far, and Roberts' arrival will give them further depth and options at the back for Daniel Farke's side.

They haven't suffered for it, with the Whites maintaining their hunt for the top two, but a player or two in the last hours of the window could be the difference between a play-off place or automatic promotion.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands February 1st) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 29 36 69 2 Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3 Southampton 28 21 58 4 Leeds United 29 25 57

Leeds close in on Connor Roberts

According to Alex Crook, the defender is heading for a move to Elland Road before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, and Leeds are closing in on the signing of the 28-year-old, and have until 11pm this evening to finalise the agreement.

Roberts has made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season, including eight starts.

He featured for Vincent Kompany’s side on Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss away to Manchester City, but has struggled for game time in the last few months.

Now, further details have been revealed, with Hay outlining that the right-back is heading for a medical ahead of a loan, but there will be no buy option in the summer.

Whilst Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post has detailed Leeds' hopes of making further additions, after Roberts spoke with Farke earlier today. Joe Donnohue also revealed that the player is thought to be keen on the move to West Yorkshire.

Related Leeds United set to compete with Sheffield United for Leicester City transfer Leeds United are weighing up a late move to sign Harry Souttar from Leicester City

A sensible addition at Elland Road

He is not as defensive-minded as other options the club have looked at in the right-back role, and is perhaps closer to Sam Byram in profile terms, meaning he can play as either the more attacking and advanced full-back or in a more conservative role as well, giving him greater versatility as a right-back option.

Leeds are in a situation where they require a body to help Gray out, and cannot afford not to recruit one before the deadline. Some options are either unavailable to them, or have moved elsewhere, whereas Roberts' situation could open up, with Burnley set to sign Maxime Esteve or Lorenz Assignon.

That will bolster their ranks and has evidently opened the door for Roberts to sign for Leeds. The defender will be hoping to seek game time ahead of Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifier play-off in March, and, shoud they qualify, he will need regular minutes to become the starting option at the finals.

The Welshman has a proven record at Championship level - adding four goals and six assists last term with the Clarets and five goals and seven assists for Swansea City in 2020/21, too. The club are not inserting a buy clause in the deal, but it will still be a solid and sensible signing, given his experience in gaining promotion out of this league last year.