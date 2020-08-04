Structure for potential West Ham, Ebere Eze deal revealed

West Ham United would like to complete a transfer for Ebere Eze this summer window, but only if it sees a player swap type deal go through.

The Hammers will be looking to build up their squad this transfer market after a tough Premier League campaign in 2019/20 and it remains to be seen who they manage to sign.

Eze appears a serious target, then, and Alan Nixon has revealed on Twitter how the Irons would like to structure a potential deal – though the Hoops are likely to want something different if possible:

West Ham bid likely to be a player swap. Qpr want cash preferably. https://t.co/4LDGqF90lh — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 3, 2020

The R’s, of course, are working once again on a strict budget this summer window and, if they can get more cash for Eze in a straight money-only deal rather than a player swap, that is what they’ll want to do.

At the same time, though, West Ham do have some players that might be of interest to the Hoops, so perhaps the Irons can tempt them.

The Verdict

This could take some negotiating by the looks of things.

Eze is a good player and QPR won’t want to lose him on the cheap this summer, especially given how important that money would be to the club.

West Ham want to put together a different sort of deal, though, so it remains to be seen who wins out here.