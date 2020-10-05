Struber reportedly on brink of Barnsley exit

Gerhard Struber is set to leave Barnsley and has reportedly accepted an offer to become New York Red Bulls’ next manager, according to Football Insider.

The Tykes managed to stay up by the narrowest of margins last season with Struber and his players cutting delighted figures upon confirmation of safety at Brentford.

However, this season so far has been shrouded with uncertainty over the manager’s position and results have not been good with just one draw and three losses from their opening four league games.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time in the campaign to turn things around but whether Struber is at the helm remains to be seen.

Indeed, this report is claiming that he has agreed to move to the United States and MLS side New York Red Bulls, with him fuelling the fire at the weekend after criticising the Barnsley’s ambition.

The Verdict

Struber does appear to be agitating for a move and it looks as though we could see it come to pass in the near future by the sounds of reports.

He will be fondly remembered, if he does leave, for how last season ended but Barnsley will not be able to dwell on that for long as this campaign will rush by and they’ll need a new manager as soon as possible.

