Struber confirms Barnsley interest in attacker

Gerhard Struber has confirmed that Sandro Kulenovic remains an option for Barnsley this transfer window as he looks at ways he can improve his side further for the rest of the Championship campaign.

The Tykes lost their opening game against Luton Town 1-0 last weekend in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking for better fortune this time around.

Certainly, they’ll still be looking at ways they can add to their side in the coming weeks before the deadline and it seems as though Kulenovic is certainly still a target.

Leon Wobschall provided this update on social media:

Struber reiterates that Sandro Kulenovic remains an active option. But have other options too. #barnsleyfc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) September 18, 2020

The 20-year-old is a striker that current plays for Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb and, if he joined, would be another young face to join Struber’s youthful charges.

The Verdict

Barnsley create plenty and have a really watchable approach to playing the game but unless they can start putting the ball in the net more they will have a season that is once again tough.

Only Middlesbrough scored less than them last season and that needs to be addressed before the end of the market if possible.

It appears Struber is well in the market looking for attackers, then, and time will tell whether he decides to take the plunge for Kulenovic.