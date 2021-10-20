‘Strongest team we have right now’, ‘Beautiful’ – Many Coventry fans react to Mark Robins’ line-up selection for PNE clash

At half-time on Saturday at Ewood Park, Coventry City probably thought their double Lancashire excursion this week was going to go horribly wrong – but they were able to turn things on its head in the second 45 minutes.

They were behind against Fulham two weeks ago at the interval before blowing the Cottagers away with four goals at the Coventry Building Society Arena, and whilst what they ended up doing to Blackburn Rovers wasn’t as drastic it was definitely encouraging.

Goals from Tyler Walker and Liam Kelly meant that the Sky Blues headed back down the M6 with a point but they make the journey back up north this evening to face Preston North End.

The Lilywhites are the draw specialists of the division right now, with six of their last seven league results ending in a share of the spoils.

Mark Robins had to weigh up freshening his line-up ahead of this match with Derby County to think about in just three days time and he’s made two alterations.

Ian Maatsen and the experienced Liam Kelly have come in for Todd Kane and Ben Sheaf – this is how Cov fans have been reacting to the line-up.

The exact team I would’ve picked, cmon boys — Dan Watson (@danwatson123) October 20, 2021

that side wins the league — jjpd (@jjpdpusb) October 20, 2021

Great selection that..cover on the bench good too..come on city.. — jim dryden (@covjim) October 20, 2021

Strongest team we have right now. Come on city 👏 — Rory Davies (@RoryDaviesCCFC) October 20, 2021

That’s looking good to me!! 😁 — Tom Sharman (@Tom_Sh4rman) October 20, 2021

Strong line up, come on city 💙 — Jamie Riley (@jamieriley31) October 20, 2021

So happy that Vik is there — Wardie (@ccfcrob) October 20, 2021

Beautiful 😍😍👏 — Danny Broyd (@DannyBroyd) October 20, 2021