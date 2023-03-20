The March international break means a two-week break from Championship football but there are still plenty of EFL-related storylines to keep an eye on.

Among those is the situation concerning Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who has been called up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time.

The 27-year-old has beaten out Tim Krul to become David Wagner's first choice at Carrow Road and has been rewarded with a place in Steve Clarke's squad for this weekend's internationals.

His father played for Scotland so it will be a fantastic moment for the Gunn family if he makes his senior international debut this weekend.

A strong showing from the Norwich keeper against either Cyprus or Spain, the Scot's first two opponents in Euro 2026 qualifying, could also have an impact on Rangers' pursuit in the summer.

Football Insider reported last month that Mick Beale will be on the lookout for a new number one this summer and that Gunn was one of the Scottish club's targets.

They're said to be well-placed to land him while Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport that he is among the list of goalkeepers that the Gers are looking at as they plot their pursuit of a successor for Allan McGregor.

A strong showing over the weekend would certainly raise his profile north of the border and likely lead convince supporters of the Ibrox outfit that the Norwich shot-stopper could be their number one.

While Rangers no doubt have a recruitment department that ensure the club's transfer dealings are based off scouting reports and analytics, there can be no doubt that they will still want to make moves that will prove popular.

Not only that, if Gunn can win the number one jersey then it would be seen as a status move for the Old Firm club to be signing Scotland's starting goalkeeper.

A strong showing this weekend could convince the Gers to intensify their pursuit of the 27-year-old and raise the sort of fee that Norwich ask for this summer.

He may have won the starting job at Carrow Road but it would not be out of the question for Wagner to sign a keeper that he believes is better suited to his system and the Canaries could look to capitalise on Rangers' interest to help fund that.

It's a situation that Norwich fans may be keeping an eye on this weekend and not just because they want their players to succeed on the international stage.