Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers News

‘Strong bench’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react to XI v QPR

Published

7 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers head south to Queens Park Rangers this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship for a 3pm kick-off.

The men from Ewood Park are just on the fringes of the play-off places at the moment and know that they need to keep picking up wins to keep the pressure on those above them.

Indeed, they’re well in with a chance of making the top six for the end of the season but they won’t be thinking about that much at the moment, with many games still left to play.

On the road in recent weeks, meanwhile, things have been productive with two wins from their last two Championship away games and so, obviously, the aim is to make it a hat-trick this afternoon at QPR – something their hosts managed away at Watford on Monday night.

Tony Mowbray has named his XI ahead of this one, then, so let’s see what Rovers fans think of it on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Strong bench’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react to XI v QPR

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: