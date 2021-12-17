Striking this transfer agreement with Watford would banish this Stoke City nightmare for good: Opinion

Peter Etebo is a player that is part of an exclusive club at Stoke City, after signing for the Potters back in 2018 from Portuguese side Feirense.

Signed for a significant fee at the time in the Sky Bet Championship, the Nigerian midfielder is one of the last remaining members of the 2018/19 side that slumped to a 16th place finish under both Gary Rowett and then Nathan Jones.

Following that campaign Etebo was quick to head for the exit door, securing a move to Getafe on loan as he bid to put his name back on the map with the aim of securing a permanent departure from the Stoke-on-Trent club.

However things didn’t really work out for the 26-year-old during his spell with the Azulones, as he only went on to make 11 appearances for the La Liga outfit, with Getafe opting to not take up their option to purchase the player.

A return to Stoke once again in the summer of 2020 led to more uncertainty, with Michael O’Neill having previously spoken openly about his disappointment over Etebo’s lack of effort in training.

The tense atmosphere between the two men inevitably led to Etebo once again being shipped out of the club as he signed for Turkish giants Galatasaray, for whom he would go on to narrowly miss out on a league title with as Beşiktaş emerged as champions.

Now into his third successive loan spell with Watford this term, it appears that the midfielder may finally be getting his wish of a permanent exit from the Potters, with the Hornets having been impressed with his early season form.

This could lead to the Premier League side activating their option to make the deal a full transfer, with the player himself recently admitting that he would love to stay at Vicarage Road in the long term.

After a series of expensive transfers that failed to provide the club with any real return in terms of quality performances, the Potters will no doubt be all too happy to let the midfielder leave as they seek to get at least some sort of return on the investment they made back in 2018.

It is certainly a nightmare that Stoke City would love to banish to the books of history after being largely let down by the player in question.