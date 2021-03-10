Striking Norwich City comparison made as reputable pundit delivers verdict on promotion frontrunners

Andy Hinchcliffe believes that Norwich City’s current side is better than the one that won promotion for the club two years ago.

The Canaries defied expectations to secure a place in the Premier League during the 2018-19 season alongside Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

That side were guided by their attacking play with Teemu Pukki playing a key role in the process by scoring 29 goals in the road to promotion, however this term has been a little bit different.

Norwich appear to be a much more disciplined outfit this time around, and according to Hinchcliffe, he’s much more confident that the Canaries will be able to compete in the top flight if they go up this term.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “If you gave me a choice of the 18-19 figures or the one from this team I would take the ones now.

“Inevitably when you play well with the players that you’ve got you are going to score three or four goals but at times you are just going to have to win 1-0.

“But now they’re not a defensive team but they’re a team that defend well because they have good defenders.

“Ben Gibson coming in – what an inspired signing that was. He’s a heart and soul defender and that’s what you need.

“You’ve got all of the attacking players that you need to win games but you need to be defensively solid and they have that as well.

“Everything about Norwich this season has been absolutely right and Daniel Farke and the hierarchy will look at it and think that this is what they need to take into the Premier League as opposed to the team from before that wasn’t fully rounded.

“You know that in the Premier League you’ll need to be defensively strong and if they can keep their key players then they have a chance.”

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Norwich City players ever score a goal at Carrow Road?

1 of 18 Steven Naismith Yes No

The verdict

Norwich City really do look like the real deal this term.

The Canaries are miles ahead in the promotion race and that means that a spot in the top flight seems to be all-but confirmed.

I do agree Hinchcliffe’s opinion that the team will be better served this time and around and it’ll be interesting to see how the team develops in the coming months.