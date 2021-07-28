Striking Derby deal should be top priority for Nottingham Forest despite latest setback: Opinion

Chris Hughton has made it no secret that signing a new left-back is a priority for Nottingham Forest.

Yuri Ribeiro and Nicholas Ioannou both departed earlier this summer, Tyler Blackett is sidelined due to injury and Gaetan Bong has done little during his City Ground tenure to suggest that he can be a reliable first-choice option on the left side of the back four.

But in what has been an extremely quiet by the club’s own standards, more reinforcements are yet to arrive at full-back.

In the past few years, Forest have been one of the most active Championship sides in summer transfer windows but a permanent deal for Cafu and the arrival of goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a free transfer are their only bits of business this time around.

That will surely change before the end of the window but there is one deal in particular that new CEO Dane Murphy should make a top priority and not just because getting one over on their rivals would likely make him a popular figure among the City Ground faithful.

Derby County 20-year-old Lee Buchanan has emerged as a potential target for the Reds, with reports suggesting they’ve already made multiple offers for the young defender.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported today that Forest have seen an improved bid rejected by their East Midlands rivals – offering Derby a better package for Buchanan but not one that has convinced them just yet.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney has already warned the Reds that none of his players will be leaving this summer but given their current financial situation, you feel the City Ground outfit may never get a better chance to pinch one of their rivals’ bright prospects.

Despite the latest setback in their pursuit of Buchanan, Forest should continue to try to get the move done and judging by Nixon’s claim a deal can be agreed upon if the right offer is made.

The 20-year-old looks to have everything the Reds will be looking for in a new left-back and showed last year that he’s more than capable at Championship level.

There’s a reason why Arsenal and West Ham United have both been eyeing the defender and he could be the solution Hughton needs at left-back – both next season and for years to come.

Solve a problem and pinch one of Derby’s brightest young players, surely transfers don’t get much better than that at Forest?