This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have had many false dawns in recent years when it comes to new owners and what they could possibly bring to the table, but supporters are finally hoping that their latest ownership group will be the one to take them back to the Championship.

Global Football Partners, whose stakeholders include former Houston Dynamo owner Gabriel Brener, American billionaire businessman Joshua Friedman and former Sunderland part-owner Charlie Methven, are the new custodians at The Valley and ahead of their official takeover, they bolstered Dean Holden's squad pretty significantly.

Alfie May was the big-name arrival from Cheltenham Town as Holden added a proven League One goalscorer, whilst Lloyd Jones, Harry Isted and Panutche Camara were all confirmed before the new ownership was officially confirmed.

Tayo Edun and Terry Taylor have since arrived but there is a need to still add to certain positions, namely at centre-back and up-front.

May's signing was good but Holden still only has teenager Miles Leaburn and the injury-prone Chuks Aneke as proven competition alongside him.

Charlton linked with Nombe swoop

It was revealed by the South London Press though last week that Charlton did make an approach for Exeter City striker Sam Nombe earlier in the window, telling the Grecians that they were willing to spend £500,000 on the 24-year-old.

However, despite having less than one year remaining on his contract in Devon, Exeter want £1 million for the attacker, who scored 15 times in League One last season in 43 appearances, and it remains to be seen if the Londoners will pay the fee City want.

Should Charlton spend £1 million on Sam Nombe?

FLW's Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming believes that Nombe would be a great signing for the Addicks on paper, but does not think that the club should stretch to the seven-figure mark when it comes to trying to land him.

"Hypothetically, if we had £1 million, I think Sam Nombe would be a cracking addition to the squad," Ben told Football League World.

"Obviously Aneke, there is injury concerns about him and Leaburn is still young, and I do think we want to try and ease him in.

"He doesn't need to be starting every single week, he's a big lad but still growing into his physique so I don't think we'll want him starting 40-plus games a season, especially because it looks like we're going to be playing two up top.

"But to be honest, I don't think that money is going to be there and if I'm being honest, spending £1 million on a player in League One seems a lot - too much I would say.

"We spent £250,000 on Alfie May and I think that seemed far more the level we should be spending and it's far more sustainable - I think if we started spending £1 million I'd have a bit of concerns around sustainability if we're in League One for the next couple of seasons.

"So, I think spending those kinds of sums of money, whilst it would be fantastic if we could, I don't think we need to be doing anything crazy that could come back to haunt us from a financial perspective in a few years time.

"It looks like we're probably going to be priced out of Nombe, but there's a few other names that I've seen us linked with and I do think it would be good for us to bring another striker, especially if we're going to play a 3-5-2 that Holden has been playing in pre-season.

"Charlie Kirk has played up top a bit and we've got Dan Kanu from the academy, but another sort of experienced striker to go up alongside May and Leaburn would certainly help with Leaburn's workload.

"That would be great, but spending £1 million on a League One striker just strikes me as unwise business and probably unsustainable so I don't think we should be spending that kind of money and don't think we will."