‘Strikes me as a panic buy’ – Bristol City handed chance to sign Championship forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City have been handed the opportunity to sign Stoke City forward Sam Vokes this summer, according to Bristol Live.

Vokes has been made available for transfer by Stoke with his contract expiring next summer, and has been offered to Bristol City.

The Robins are in the market for a new striker after Famara Diedhiou recently left Ashton Gate upon the expiry of his contract, with Vokes now an option.

The 31-year-old failed to score in 30 Championship appearances this season, with his only goal of the campaign coming against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Should they take up Stoke’s offer to sign Vokes, then? Here, we discuss…

Ned Holmes

This could work for City but only as a short-term solution.

With Famara Diedhiou gone, the Robins are searching for a new target man and Sam Vokes is just that.

The 31-year-old was poor for the Potters last term, not adding a single goal or assist, but a fresh start may be just what he needs.

It’s not the most inspiring signing in the world but in a summer when money is set to be tight, it could make sense.

That said, it has been a while since he’s been at his best and you’d question whether Pearson wants to load up his side with players coming to the end of their career.

Vokes should in no way be at the top of their list but as a last resort it could work out.

Phil Spencer

I think that this would be a great opportunity for Bristol City.

Sam Vokes is a player with experience at the highest level, and while things haven’t exactly worked out with Stoke City, he’d be a solid addition for the Robins.

Signing a new striker is a priority for Nigel Pearson’s side with Famara Diedhiou moving on and so to sign a targetman such as Vokes seems like a pretty ideal solution to that problem.

The 31-year-old will likely command a substantial financial commitment which is something to consider, but there’s no doubt that his experience and leadership will be a big boost for Bristol City next term if they can get a deal done.

21 things every Bristol City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were Bristol City formed? 1891 1892 1893 1894

Jacob Potter

I have a slightly bad feeling about this one.

A few years ago, Vokes would have been a solid signing for a club in the Championship, but I’m really not convinced at all that he’d be the ideal forward that Bristol City need ahead of the new season.

Vokes only scored once in 34 appearances for Stoke in this year’s campaign, and that doesn’t make for the best of reading at all for a striker that has previously played in the Premier League not so long ago.

At the age of 31, I think the Robins should be targeting a younger striker, as they’ll only be able to get one or two seasons at best out of Vokes.

This strikes me as a panic buy, and there are plenty of better alternatives instead of Vokes this summer in my eyes.