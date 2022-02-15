Striker’s return could boost Hartlepool

January signing Marcus Carver could look to feature for Hartlepool tonight as they face Tranmere Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The striker signed from Southport last month after enjoying a great half-season with The Sandgrounders, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

He has featured twice for The Pools since signing from the non-league outfit, picking up a groin injury in his last game which has kept him out of action for the past few weeks.

The last game he featured in was the 0-0 draw to Carlisle on January 18.

However, the 28-year-old is thought to be in contention for the squad tonight according to The Northern Echo.

Graeme Lee and the squad will surely be boosted by Carver’s return as he will provide depth to the forward line as Hartlepool look to continue their good run.

It won’t be an easy comeback to make not in terms of the opposition, but the players ahead of him in the pecking order with Omar Bogle scoring in the last two games including the sole winner against Crawley Town at the weekend.

The Verdict

Graeme Lee’s men will be hopeful for their clash tonight after their decent run of form which has seen three draws and two wins.

The switch to a 4-3-3 in their past two wins has seen them create better chances and score more goals, really showing the attacking quality they possess – with three clean sheets in their last five on top of that, they are looking like a really good side as of late.

Lee could freshen things up tonight as suggested yesterday in an interview which could lead to Carver getting a start ahead of Bogle, however, their recent form could give them hope of snatching something from the game so the likelihood of that is low.

It is no doubt a boost to The Pools having the 28-year-old back in the squad, but he may have to wait for his chance to shine especially when Bogle has started as means to go on.