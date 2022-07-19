Striker update, Townsend sets target, Anderson: The latest West Brom news headlines you might have missed

West Brom have already completed some encourging business in the summer transfer window, as they aim to push for promotion from the Championship next season.

The Baggies have already secured the signings of John Swift, Jed Wallace, as well as the return of Okay Yokuslu, while Jayson Molumby has made his loan move from Brighton permanent.

However, there is still plenty for the club to do if they are to have a chance of of sealing a return to the Premier League, as the club continue their preparation for the coming campaign.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the latest West Brom transfer news, right here.

Striker signing optimism

One position that West Brom have yet to make a first-team signing in during the summer transfer window, is centre forward.

That could be an issue given the Baggies’ struggle for goals during the previous campaign, although it appears that such an issue could potentially be resolved before the market closes.

According to reports from The Express and Star journalist Jonny Drury, there is a confidence that Bruce will indeed manage to bring in a centre forward on loan in what remains of the summer window.

Townsend sets goals target

It seems as though the issue of a lack of goals is something that the current West Brom squad are aware of, and determined to rectify next season.

Speaking about what the club need to improve next season, Baggies defender Conor Townsend admitted that while the club’s defensive numbers were solid last season, a lack of goals was a problem for the club.

That is something he is keen to address next season, something the 29-year-old insists is the responsibility of the whole squad, rather than just the strikers, and there will be a hope that those new attacking additions can play a part in helping to change that.

Anderson drops loan hint

Among the potential targets that have been linked with a move to The Hawthorns this summer, is Newcastle’s Elliot Anderson.

The attacking midfielder played a key role in Bristol Rovers’ promotion from League Two last season during a loan spell, with West Brom among those credited with an interest in the 19-year-old, who may have just have given clubs such as the Baggies, hopes of getting a deal done.

Speaking recently, the teenager admitted that his main priority for the coming campaign is playing regular football either at Newcastle or on loan. Given the options likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order at St James’ Park, that could mean a temporary move elsewhere is in the offing.