Striker speaks out as he secures transfer to Stoke City from Newcastle United

Stoke City have announced the signing of Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United on a two year deal.

The 32-year-old has lacked regular game time for the Magpies of late making just eight Premier League appearances for the side last season.

However, the striker is well experienced at Championship level having scored 60 goals in the second tier to date.

There was a fair bit of Championship interest in Gayle this summer but the player is happy to be at the Bet365 Stadium as he told the club’s Official Media: “I’m buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get started now.

“There were a few parties that were interested but for me it was about finding a club that was right for me and after speaking to the gaffer and the coaches I heard everything I wanted to hear.”

Gayle is O’Neill’s sixth signing of the window so far and the boss will be hoping he will be able to make an impact in the league next season given he scored 24 goals last time out in the second tier.

The Potters start their season away at Millwall at the end of the month.

The Verdict:

This is a brilliant bit of business from Stoke ahead of the new season given Gayle is one of the best strikers at this level.

Despite now being 32-years-old, the striker is a hard worker which is shown by the fact he scored 24 league goals on loan for West Brom in the 2018/19 season.

Not only that but he made the play-offs with the Baggies and won promotion to the top flight with Newcastle back in the 2016/17 season, so he is a player who knows what it takes to be at the top end of this league.

The fact that the Potters managed to land Gayle this summer despite plenty of interest from sides elsewhere who look more likely to be competing for promotion means this is a massive sign of intent from O’Neill’s side, and a reflection of where they are aiming to be as a club.