Striker speaks out after confirming Barnsley departure

Striker Victor Adeboyejo has paid tribute to Barnsley after his departure from the Yorkshire club was confirmed.

Adeboyejo joined Barnsley from Leyton Orient back in the summer of 2017, and went on to make 97 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes, scoring nine goals.

But with his contract at Oakwell having expired this summer, the 24-year-old had been offered a new deal at Barnsley, but has instead now headed for pastures new, after it was announced that he has now joined League One side Burton Albion.

Can you get 30/30 on this Barnsley quiz?

1 of 30 1) Where do Barnsley play their games? Oakwell Loftus Road Valley Parade Stadium: MK

The striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Brewers, securing his future at the Pirelli Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season.

With his move to Burton confirmed on Friday, Adeboyejo was keen to show his appreciation to Barnsley, before turning his attention to his new club.

Taking to Twitter to reflect on his exit from Barnsley, the striker wrote: “I want to say a big thank you to Barnsley FC and everyone connected with the club for the past 5 years.

“There’s been many ups and downs along the way, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked with some amazing people, from the staff to the players,

“And to be cheered on by you amazing Barnsley FC fans. I wish the club all the very best in the future.”

I want to say a big thank you to @barnsleyfc and everyone connected with the club for the past 5 years. There’s been many ups and downs along the way, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked with some amazing people, from the staff to the players, (1/2) — VA (@Victor_Ade_9) July 15, 2022

And to be cheered on by you amazing @BarnsleyFC fans. I wish the club all the very best in the future. 🔴🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ujtr1hVvhN — VA (@Victor_Ade_9) July 15, 2022

Having completed his move to Burton, Adeboyejo is one of five new signings made by the club this summer, with Davis Keillor-Dunn, Calum Butcher, Quevin Castro and Viljami Sinisalo all also joining the Brewers.

The Verdict

It does seem as though a move elsewhere could work out well for Adeboyejo.

For one reason or another, the striker somewhat struggled to establish himself as a regular feature for Barnsley, or to make the required impact in front of goal.

A move elsewhere could therefore give him the opportunity to kick-start his career once again, and Burton could be a useful club for him to do that at, given they are now well established at their current level.

Even so, it is good to see that despite making that move, Adeboyejo is still keen to recognise the chance that Barnsley gave him in his career, something that supporters of the club will no doubt appreciate.