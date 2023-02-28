Striker signing happens: 3 potential West Brom transfer developments that would excite supporters

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to launch a push for a place in the play-offs over the course of the coming week after securing a morale-boosting victory over Middlesbrough last weekend.

Currently five points adrift of Luton Town who occupy sixth place in the Championship standings, the Baggies could close this particular gap if they embark on a winning run.

The scale of West Brom’s transfer business this summer will depend on what division they find themselves in.

Whereas a return to the Premier League will result in head coach Carlos Corberan receiving a larger budget, the club will not be able to attract the same calibre of players if they remain in the Championship.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three potential transfer developments that would unquestionably excite West Brom supporters…

Albion sign a new striker this summer

While West Brom are currently able to turn to Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante for inspiration, the arrival of a new striker in the summer would certainly create a buzz at The Hawthorns.

Regardless of what division they are competing in next season, Albion will benefit considerably from being able to call upon the services of an individual who is capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

By adding to their squad in this area, West Brom may be able to get Dike and Thomas-Asante to reach new heights in terms of their development due to the added competition for places.

West Brom sell Karlan Grant to free up funds

After scoring 18 league goals for West Brom last season, Karlan Grant has been unable to deliver the goods at this level during the current term.

The 25-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in 23 Championship appearances and is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.26.

Due to Grant’s previous escapades in this division, he is still likely to attract interest from elsewhere later this year.

Given that the forward’s contract at West Brom is set to run until 2026, the Championship side will be confident in their ability to secure a reasonable fee for him which will free up funds to spend.

If Corberan uses this money wisely, he could help Albion move forward as a club in the absence of Grant.

The Baggies recruit a young, talented centre-back

Although West Brom are currently able to call upon the services of Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Erik Pieters, they may find it beneficial to recruit a new centre-back this summer.

Pieters’ contract at The Hawthorns is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached regarding fresh-terms.

By signing a young, talented defender, West Brom will be making a wise long-term investment.

Having managed to improve his players during his time in charge of Albion, Corberan will be confident in his ability to get the best out of an individual who has a great deal of potential.