Striker set for Rangers move? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Peterborough United in the next few weeks

Peterborough United are currently building up the depth of their squad ahead of their return to Sky Bet Championship football after securing promotion from League One under the guidance of Darren Ferguson.

The London Road outfit are seemingly keen to bring in the right players in order to make sure that they are competitive in the second tier next term, whilst they are also keen to hold onto their most prized assets.

It is set to be a transfer window like no other this summer, with plenty of clubs in and around the Football League having been financially affected by the ongoing pandemic.

However this won’t put Posh off as they weigh up which players they need to bring in and which ones they could let depart out the exit door.

Here, we take a look at TWO transfer developments we could see emerge at Peterborough United in the next few weeks…

Jonson Clarke-Harris signs for Rangers

The in form striker has been continuously linked with a move away from the club since they secure promotion and could well be sold on for big money this summer.

Rangers are said to hold an interest in the player who scored 33 goals across all competitions last season and could well get their man if they stump up the money that Posh CEO Darragh MacAnthony and co want.

Clarke-Harris is well into his prime years as a frontman and could well be tempted to move on to a bigger stage after thriving in what is his second stint with Peterborough.

The Posh won’t let him go without a fight, so it will be up to Rangers to match the club’s value of their star man.

Siriki Dembele to depart

Dembele is yet another attacking player at Posh that could well depart this summer, with the winger having been placed on the transfer list as speculation persists over his future.

The likes of Rangers, Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham are all said to be interested in bringing the player in this summer and he could well be sold if his asking price is met.

Posh are said to have offered the player a lucrative new contract, however the deal remains unsigned and still on the table as a result.

It appears more and more likely that Dembele will indeed depart for pastures new, but the newly promoted side will be hopeful of keeping hold of either the 24-year-old or Clarke-Harris at the very least over the coming months.